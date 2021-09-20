Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing Texas hunter in Dolores County

DOLORES COUNTY, Colo. — A hunter was shot and killed Friday in Dolores County, and authorities arrested one man on a criminally negligent homicide charge.

On Friday around 10:48 a.m., authorities responded to a report of a hunter who had been shot on Forest Service Road 535 (also called Dunton Road) at the Kilpacker Trailhead, according to the Dolores County Sheriff's Office.

The hunter was identified as 31-year-old Gregory Gabrisch from Houston, Texas. He died of his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities identified the man who allegedly shot Gabrisch as Ronald J. Morosko from Elizabeth, Pennsylvania. He was arrested on a charge of of criminally negligent homicide and was taken to Montezuma County jail, the sheriff's office said.

Among several agencies, Dove Creek Search and Rescue personnel, the Dolores County coroner, and Colorado Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.

No details were available regarding what led to the shooting.

This incident remains under investigation.