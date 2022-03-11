Man arrested after allegedly receiving $90,000 for construction project but never completing it

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A man was arrested after allegedly receiving a $90,000 deposit for a construction project he never completed, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives arrested Garland Lee Waldroop, 55, Thursday at his Pueblo West home in the 500 block of Escalante Drive on a warrant for theft and bait advertising.

The investigation began in Dec. 2021 after the victim told authorities he paid Waldroop a $90,000 deposit to construct four metal buildings, according to the sheriff's office. The victim reported that not all materials were delivered and the work was never completed.

During the investigation, detectives determined Waldroop did not complete the project, according the sheriff's office. Waldroop was also allegedly falsely using a business name in his transactions with customers.

Waldroop was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.