Man arrested after allegedly attacking female jogger near Cañon City park

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Authorities have arrested a man accused of attacking a female jogger near John Griffin Regional Park in Cañon City.

Around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Cañon City Police Department were called out to the Riverwalk Trail near John Griffin Regional Park, located in the 1000 block of Sells Avenue near the South 9th Street bridge.

A female jogger was attacked by an unknown man near the western entrance of the park.

The victim was able to fight and escape from the attacker. She was transported to the hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.

The suspect fled on foot.

The next day, CCPD officers and detectives arrested Jorden Grey, 21, at his Rudd Avenue residence. Authorities also executed search warrants upon his home, digital media and person.

Grey was arrested for second degree kidnapping, second degree assault, sexual assault, criminal attempt and criminal mischief.

Cañon City Police Department

The arrest followed a weekend of repeated area canvasses and interviews. During a canvass, detectives identified available surveillance and were able to identify Grey through the video.

CCPD says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 719-276-5600.