Man arrested after a woman was found deceased in Jefferson County home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old man was arrested after a woman was found deceased in a Jefferson County home Thursday afternoon.

Angel Rodriguez was arrested on Thursday and is accused of second-degree murder.

His arrest came as a result of a death investigation that started Thursday around 1:45 p.m. after Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a homicide along the 10200 block of W. Geddes Circle in Ken Caryl.

When the deputies arrived, they found the caller, who has now been identified as Rodriguez, on the front lawn. They took him into custody for questioning after finding a deceased woman inside the home. She had an obvious traumatic injury, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said earlier that day, around 5:10 a.m., deputies responded to the same address for a welfare check. The person who called 911 told dispatch a partial address and then hung up without explaining the emergency. The sheriff's office said they believe the caller was Rodriguez.

Dispatch attempted to call again and then initiated a welfare check.

When deputies arrived, they couldn't contact anybody, but spoke on the phone with Rodriquez’s mother, who owns the home. She explained her son has a mental health issue and said the family could handle it, so deputies cleared the scene.

The sheriff's office said investigators are working to determine the relationship between Rodriquez and the woman found deceased in the home later that day. The woman was not his mother, the sheriff's office said. She has not yet been identified.

The coroner's office will determine her cause of death.

No other details were available as of Friday morning.