Man arrested, accused of fatally stabbing Lakewood man on Saturday morning

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police arrested one person who allegedly stabbed a man, killing him, on Saturday morning.

On Saturday around 6:51 a.m., officers with the Lakewood Police Department responded to a home along the 12900 block of W. Jewell Circle for what was reported as a medical issue. The caller said their roommate had fainted.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man named Rodrigo Villa-Espinoza of Lakewood had been injured. The 20-year-old was transported to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Based on the investigation, police said they determined Espinoza had been stabbed in the upper torso with a blunt object.

Police spoke with other residents in the home, which led them to arrest 22-year-old Kevin Pineda-Silva, of Lakewood. He is being held at the Jefferson County jail for suspicion of committing first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Lakewood Police Department

This case is under investigation. No other details were available as of Tuesday morning.