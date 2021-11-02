Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested, accused of fatally stabbing Lakewood man on Saturday morning

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
lakewood police.jpg
Posted at 6:13 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 08:17:01-04

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police arrested one person who allegedly stabbed a man, killing him, on Saturday morning.

On Saturday around 6:51 a.m., officers with the Lakewood Police Department responded to a home along the 12900 block of W. Jewell Circle for what was reported as a medical issue. The caller said their roommate had fainted.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man named Rodrigo Villa-Espinoza of Lakewood had been injured. The 20-year-old was transported to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Based on the investigation, police said they determined Espinoza had been stabbed in the upper torso with a blunt object.

Police spoke with other residents in the home, which led them to arrest 22-year-old Kevin Pineda-Silva, of Lakewood. He is being held at the Jefferson County jail for suspicion of committing first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Kevin Pineda-Silva 6-5-99.jpg

This case is under investigation. No other details were available as of Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather