Man airlifted to hospital after snowmobile crash near Rabbit Ears Pass

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A snowmobiler was airlifted to a hospital from the Rabbit Ears Pass area after he crashed into a tree on Sunday morning.

Around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) and partner agencies responded to a call for help near Baker Mountain in the area of Rabbit Ears Pass.

A man had been snowmobiling with friends when he struck a tree. He had blunt force traumatic injuries as a result of the crash, GCSAR said.

In addition to GCSAR, Grand County EMS, Grand County Sheriff's Office, and Northern Colorado MedEvac responded to the area.

The helicopter pilot was able to land within a quarter mile of the injured man and members of the GCSAR reached him on snowmobiles. With the help of the man's friends, the group was able to transport him to the helicopter, which flew him to a hospital.

His condition is not available. No other details were available as of Monday morning.