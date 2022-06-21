PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a Park County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and fled from authorities.

Early Monday morning, the Park County Sheriff’s Office's Lake George substation was burglarized. In addition, a marked sheriff's office vehicle was stolen, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:30 a.m., the suspect in the stolen vehicle heard a call from Teller County broadcasted over a police radio and went to the address of the call, the sheriff's office said.

Teller County deputies arrived at the scene about seven minutes later and saw the Park County vehicle coming toward them. The deputies ordered the driver to stop, but the suspect drove away from the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The Teller County deputies advised all surrounding law enforcement to keep an eye out for the stolen vehicle.

About two hours later, around 5:25 a.m., authorities saw the vehicle on westbound Highway 24 in Divide. Deputies from both sheriff's offices — Park County and Teller County — pursued the suspect, reaching speeds of about 110 mph. The suspect violated multiple traffic laws, the Teller County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect turned off Highway 24 north of Lake George to travel north on Tarryall Road. He crashed near Matukat Road, which is about seven miles north of the Highway 24 turnoff.

The suspect left the car and ran into the woods. Deputies followed him. When they found him, he was non-compliant and had a knife, the sheriff's office said. Deputies used a Taser and fired at least one shot during the interaction.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for self-inflicted knife wounds, the sheriff's office said.

He was identified on Tuesday as Jeremiah James Taylor, 33.

Taylor faces charges of:



Aggravated motor vehicle theft

Vehicular eluding

Impersonating a peace officer

Obstruction

Resisting arrest

Reckless endangerment

Second-degree burglary

Reckless driving

Authorities are investigating multiple other crimes Taylor may have been involved in before he was arrested.

He was on probation for menacing, theft and DUI at the time of this arrest.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to call the Park County Sheriff at 719-836-4121 (option 5) or the Teller County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 719-687-9657.