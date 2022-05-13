Man accused of stabbing Lakewood doctor arrested

DENVER – A man accused of stabbing and seriously injuring a doctor at his office in Lakewood last week was arrested Thursday evening, according to Lakewood police.

Ross Galloway McPherson, 28, was identified as the suspect in the stabbing. He is being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder and felony menacing, according to Lakewood police spokesperson John Romero.

Police arrested McPherson without incident at an apartment in the 7800 block of West Mansfield Parkway, Romero said.

The stabbing occurred inside the doctor’s office in the 7300 block of West Jefferson Avenue on the afternoon of May 6. According to Lakewood police, McPherson allegedly told the doctor before he stabbed him, “You wouldn’t treat me because I raped a girl.”

Lakewood police said the doctor, a primary care physician, suffered “serious life-threatening injuries” in the stabbing.

McPherson made his first court appearance Friday. His bond was set at $500,000 cash only. He is next due back in court for the return of filing of formal charges on May 19.