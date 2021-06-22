Man accused of having sex with horse at La Plata County Fairgrounds in Durango

DURANGO, Colo. — Police in Durango are looking for a man they say was caught on surveillance video having sex with a horse boarded at the La Plata County Fairgrounds.

The incident happened Thursday night around 10 p.m.

Police were dispatched to the La Plata County Fairgrounds, 2500 Main Avenue, on a report of a man having sexual intercourse with a horse boarded there.

Police said the caretaker of the horse had a video surveillance camera inside the stall and was watching the act. The suspect noticed the camera and took the equipment, police said.

When police arrived, the man was nowhere to be found. Police retrieved a backpack and a bike believed to belong to the suspect.

The man is wanted on animal cruelty charges and police are concerned for the public’s safety based on the sexually deviant behavior of the suspect, they said.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a hoodie with a horizontal stripe, a hat, glasses and a mask. He had long, almost shoulder-length hair that was lighter in color.

Police are asking anyone with information on the identity of this suspect to contact Detective Tony Meraz at 970-375-4738.

