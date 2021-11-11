Man accused of fatal shooting, robberies, carjackings, crashes around Denver, Aurora within 90 minutes

AURORA, Colo. — A man is in custody in Aurora after allegedly shooting a man to death, stealing his car and robbing two homes, followed by more carjackings and two crashes.

On Wednesday at 3:29 p.m., officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking at the Florida Station Apartments, which is located at 14082 E. Iowa Drive. As they drove to the scene, they learned a person had been shot, police said.

When the officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. He has not been identified.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police said they believe the man was in a parking lot when a male suspect approached him and shot him. The suspect then stole the vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

APD said they believe the suspect then robbed two homes and carjacked several vehicles around Aurora and northeast Denver.

The suspect then allegedly caused two car crashes, both involving injuries. The first was in Denver and the second happened at E. 56th Avenue in the area of E470 in Aurora, police said.

Denver police were able to apprehend the suspect at the second crash, which occurred around 5 p.m. Aurora officers took the suspect into custody and brought him to a hospital for injuries related to the crashes.

Aurora's Major Crimes Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, which remains open and active.

Anybody with information on these incidents is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6000.