Man accused of crashing stolen pickup truck after speeding near Mile High Thursday

DENVER — A 24-year-old who crashed a stolen pickup truck on 17th Avenue just west of Mile High on Thursday morning had an active warrant out for his arrest, according to a probable cause statement.

According to the statement, which was released by the Denver Police Department, officers found Dylan Danley, 24, passed out in a 2019 gray Toyota Tacoma truck around 7:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a "slumper," or a person who has slumped over in a car due to drinking or drugs, in the area of N. Winona Court and W. Colfax Avenue.

The car was running and he was behind the driver's seat, according to the probable cause statement.

Danley woke up and saw officers standing near the truck. He put it in drive and started speeding northbound on N. Winona Court, the statement reads.

Shortly after this, he crashed with another vehicle and rolled near W. 17th Avenue and Hooker Street, about 1.3 miles from where officers initially found him. He was ejected from the vehicle, according to the probable cause statement.

Police said in a tweet Friday morning that it appeared one of the drivers involved in the crash failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and was struck by another car.

Danley was transported to Denver Health Medical Center. His condition is not known.

There were no details immediately available on the other car or driver.

Police said Thursday morning the crash resulted in serious injuries.

Danley was in possession of a loaded 38 special revolver and had an active warrant out for his arrest for a parole violation and assault, according to the probable cause statement.

The truck had been stolen out of Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on July 8, police said.

This story will be updated once more information is available.