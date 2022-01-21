Man accused of breaking down door at Morrison home, wandering around with people inside

MORRISON, Colo. — A man has been arrested after he allegedly broke down the front door at a Morrison home and wandered around while the two people were inside.

The homeowner called 911 at 3:08 a.m. to report the home invasion in the 5500 block of South Eldridge Street, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The two adults in the home armed themselves with a handgun and hid in the basement. They were eventually able to crawl out of an egress window, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies, including a K9 officer and his K9 Geist, responded to the scene and found the two adults waiting outside. After making several announcements for the home invader to show himself, the K9 team entered. K9 Geist found the suspect, who has been identified as 39-year-old Aris Ashford, hiding behind a couch, the sheriff’s office said.

Ashford, who is not known to the victims, had to be taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital where he was treated for what the sheriff’s office called superficial bite wounds.

After his release, Ashford was booked in the Jeffco Detention Facility for suspicion of second-degree burglary, felony criminal mischief and theft.