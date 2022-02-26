Man, 4-year-old child injured after stolen car crashes into Aurora donut shop

AURORA, Colo. — A father and his 4-year-old child suffered minor injuries after a stolen car crashed into a donut shop in Aurora Saturday morning.

Two suspects were inside the stolen car and took off on foot before police arrived, according to the Aurora Police Department.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at City Donuts located at 746 Peoria St. in Aurora.

Police said the suspects were driving the stolen car in a parking lot in the area, struck another vehicle traveling northbound on Peoria, and then careened into the donut shop.

The man and his 4-year-old child were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The business was damaged in the crash, but it’s unclear if the building sustained structural damage, police said.

The brother of City Donuts’ owner told Denver7 that a lot of their product had to be tossed out, but a lot of it was saved and was given away free at their other Denver-area locations.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.