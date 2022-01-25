Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man, 26, missing from Denver area since Jan. 21

items.[0].image.alt
Denver Police Department
Joe Sanchez missing.jpg
Posted at 6:47 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 08:47:52-05

DENVER — Denver police are searching for a 26-year-old man who has been missing from the Denver area since Jan. 21.

Friends and family of Joe Sanchez, 26, last saw him that day around noon along the 4100 block of N. Raleigh Street in Westminster, according to the Denver Police Department.

At the time, he was wearing a gray hoodie with bright orange sleeves, blue pants and black tennis shoes. His hoodie read, "Save a tree."

Sanchez is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and brown hair, standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, police said.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

No other information or other photos were available as of Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360stories of hope.png

Read stories of hope from Denver7