Man, 26, missing from Denver area since Jan. 21

DENVER — Denver police are searching for a 26-year-old man who has been missing from the Denver area since Jan. 21.

Friends and family of Joe Sanchez, 26, last saw him that day around noon along the 4100 block of N. Raleigh Street in Westminster, according to the Denver Police Department.

At the time, he was wearing a gray hoodie with bright orange sleeves, blue pants and black tennis shoes. His hoodie read, "Save a tree."

Sanchez is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and brown hair, standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, police said.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

No other information or other photos were available as of Tuesday morning.