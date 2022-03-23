Watch
MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains

Posted at 1:21 PM, Mar 23, 2022
DENVER — MacKenzie Scott donated $20 million to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, the largest in the organization’s history.

PPRM called the donation “truly remarkable” and said it will support the organization’s efforts to provide health care to its four-state region.

“In this critical moment, Ms. Scott has recognized the urgent need for equitable access to health care,” President and CEO of PPRM Adrienne Mansanares said. “An extraordinary gift of this magnitude is a testament to the hundreds of committed employees at PPRM providing exceptional educational programming, compassionate health care and a space for action and belonging for supporters and activists deeply committed to protecting our human right to receive health care.”

The donation comes at a time that PPRM says has been an unprecedented attack on access to sexual and reproductive health care, calling 2021 the “worst year for abortion rights since Roe v. Wade” with more than 100 abortion bans and restrictions enacted across the country.

PPRM said the donation will also help it provide additional support for what the organization anticipates will be a wave of patients seeking abortion care from across the country.

Scott also recently donated $13.5 million to Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver, which was the largest single donation in the chapter's history.

