Major crash closes westbound I-70 at Colorado Boulevard

DENVER — A major multi-vehicle crash has closed westbound I-70 at Colorado Boulevard.

As crews continue to clean up, all lanes of westbound I-70 are closed. Shortly after the crash, one lane of traffic was allowed to pass, but that closed around 6:50 a.m.

A box truck is on its side in the westbound lanes.

Both sides of the highway will be affected by this crash, as the box truck crashed into a temporary wall, pushing it into the left lane of eastbound I-70. That lane is closed.

As of now, there's no information available on injuries or cause of the crash.

Traffic expert Jayson Luber recommends using I-270 or Colfax to get around the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.