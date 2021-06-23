Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Major crash closes westbound I-70 at Colorado Boulevard

items.[0].videoTitle
A major multi-vehicle crash has closed westbound I-70 at Colorado Boulevard.
June 23 2021 I-70 and Colorado Boulevard crash
Posted at 6:47 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 09:06:03-04

DENVER — A major multi-vehicle crash has closed westbound I-70 at Colorado Boulevard.

As crews continue to clean up, all lanes of westbound I-70 are closed. Shortly after the crash, one lane of traffic was allowed to pass, but that closed around 6:50 a.m.

A box truck is on its side in the westbound lanes.

Both sides of the highway will be affected by this crash, as the box truck crashed into a temporary wall, pushing it into the left lane of eastbound I-70. That lane is closed.

As of now, there's no information available on injuries or cause of the crash.

Traffic expert Jayson Luber recommends using I-270 or Colfax to get around the crash.

Click here for a live traffic radar.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku