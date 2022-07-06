Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maintenance work closing Loveland Pass at times over next 2 weeks

Work will happen on various weekdays from July 6-20
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
loveland pass.png
Posted at 7:04 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 09:07:06-04

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Beginning Wednesday, Loveland Pass will be closing on various days over the next two weeks so the Colorado Department of Transportation can perform maintenance work.

The closures will run from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. while the work is underway. The first closure is on July 6. The rest of the days for scheduled maintenance include:

  • July 7
  • July 12
  • July 13
  • July 14
  • July 19
  • July 20

CDOT maintenance crews will be removing rocks that have fallen from the slope and debris along the roadway during the closures. CDOT said closing Loveland Pass is necessary during the work for the safety of crews and drivers because of the pass’ tight configuration.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 6, 6am

The closures are weather dependent and subject to change.

Hazmat trucks will be staged at the entry of the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel and allowed through the tunnel at the top of each hour.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PAB22 Web Ad.png

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Give students the tools they need to succeed