Macy's at Boulder's Twenty Ninth Street shopping center closing

Copyright Getty Images | Scott Olson
Posted at 10:21 PM, Jan 14, 2022
BOULDER, Colo. — A Macy’s store in Boulder will be closing its doors after nearly 40 years.

The department store located in the Twenty Ninth Street shopping area didn’t announce an exact closing date, but said a clearance sale will begin in January and run for approximately 8-12 weeks, according to a spokesperson for Macy’s.

The company made the decision to close the location as part of its strategy announced in early 2020.

Macy’s said it had previously shared the news with employees. Regular, non-seasonal employees who couldn't be placed at a nearby Macy’s store will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources.   

“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s Boulder Twenty Ninth Street is grateful to have served our customers and the community during the past 39 years and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy’s Flatiron Crossing, Macy’s Northfield and Macy’s Orchard Town Center as well as online at macys.com or on the Macy’s app,” a statement from Macy’s said.

