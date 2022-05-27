Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lyons man killed in motorcycle crash

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted at 12:30 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 14:30:00-04

LYONS, Colo. — A 24-year-old Lyons man has died after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing.

Multiple people called Boulder County Communications to report a man had crashed his motorcycle into a “stationary object” in the 500 block of West Main Street in Lyons Thursday evening, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Bystanders, including a physician, immediately began providing medical treatment to the man. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The Boulder County Coroner’s will release the identity of the victim at a later time.

The initial investigation does not indicate that another person or vehicle was involved in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any other information is asked to contact Boulder County Communications on their non-emergency line at 303-441-4444.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
lisahidalgo-480x36-parachutepromo.png

Wake up with Lisa Hidalgo on Denver7 | Watch live weather here anytime