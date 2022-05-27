Lyons man killed in motorcycle crash

LYONS, Colo. — A 24-year-old Lyons man has died after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing.

Multiple people called Boulder County Communications to report a man had crashed his motorcycle into a “stationary object” in the 500 block of West Main Street in Lyons Thursday evening, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Bystanders, including a physician, immediately began providing medical treatment to the man. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The Boulder County Coroner’s will release the identity of the victim at a later time.

The initial investigation does not indicate that another person or vehicle was involved in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any other information is asked to contact Boulder County Communications on their non-emergency line at 303-441-4444.