Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Low-income Energy Assistance Program opens applications to Coloradans in need of help paying for heat

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sean Gallup
<p>BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 18: An older-model thermostat (L) is seen attached to a heating radiator as well as a device for measuring cumulative heat output in an apartment on February 18, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Consumers are expected to enjoy lower-than-average heating bills for this winter season due to the very late start of winter weather and the overall relatively mild temperatures since then. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)</p>
Colorado LEAP program begins accepting applications
Posted at 9:08 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 11:08:50-04

DENVER — Applications are now open for Colorado's Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP), which helps residents pay for a portion of their heating costs for their home in the colder months.

Applications became available on Monday morning and will remain open until April.

LEAP, which is federally funded, helps warm Coloradans' homes from November through April by providing assistance with heating costs, equipment repair, and replacement of heating tools that no longer work. It doesn't typically cover the entire heating cost, but can alleviate the burden, the city said. Residents with an income up to 60% of the state median income level may qualify for the heating assistance.

The assistance funds are usually paid directly to the energy supplier for the household.

To learn more, click here or call 1-866-HEAT-HELP.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather