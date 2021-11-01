Low-income Energy Assistance Program opens applications to Coloradans in need of help paying for heat

DENVER — Applications are now open for Colorado's Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP), which helps residents pay for a portion of their heating costs for their home in the colder months.

Applications became available on Monday morning and will remain open until April.

LEAP, which is federally funded, helps warm Coloradans' homes from November through April by providing assistance with heating costs, equipment repair, and replacement of heating tools that no longer work. It doesn't typically cover the entire heating cost, but can alleviate the burden, the city said. Residents with an income up to 60% of the state median income level may qualify for the heating assistance.

The assistance funds are usually paid directly to the energy supplier for the household.

To learn more, click here or call 1-866-HEAT-HELP.