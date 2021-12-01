Loveland video game developer launching game that pays users as they play

LOVELAND, Colo. — It’s a pipe dream video game developer David Hernandez is close to achieving.

"I never thought you could be getting paid to play video games," he said.

His new game, Sword of the Magi, will allow you to do just that. It can be played on your mobile device or desktop.

"Just like any other game, you’ll have to go through and play, earn experience points and rewards," Hernandez continued. "That allows you to earn the currency."

The game itself looks basic in design. Hernandez describes it as "a little "Legend of Zelda" mixed with "Final Fantasy."" However, the software of transferring cryptocurrency is game-changing.

Hernandez plans to give players 1,000 tokens for every hour played.

There are currently apps on the market that allow you to win money. However, the Loveland video game designer says his game is different because there’s no upfront costs to get going.

"Essentially we make money more off the transactions that happen within the game," he said.

Hernandez makes money when players decide to keep their money in the game, such as by spending their earned cryptocurrency on their character, instead of cashing out.

The game is set to launch on Dec. 11.

"I have over 200 people signed up already," Hernandez said.

Hernandez has been able to fund his game's launch thanks to crowdfunding and digital artwork sales. He is also hoping to qualify for a Swiss grant of up to $250,000.