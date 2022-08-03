Loveland teacher reflects on lessons learned from student killed in act of domestic violence

LOVELAND, Colo. — On Monday, 41-year-old Lindsay E. Daum and 16-year-old Meadow L. Sinner were identified by the Larimer County Coroner's Office as victims of an act of domestic violence in a Loveland home last Thursday.

Daum and Sinner were mother and daughter, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser and Thompson School District R2-J, where Sinner was a student.

We're told Sinner was going to become a junior at Mountain View High School, which sent out the following message to their community Monday evening:

Dear Mountain View High School Students, Staff, and Families:



I'm writing to you to share some information regarding some news that you may have seen or heard circulating within our community. Tonight, we were notified by officials that Meadow Sinner, a junior at our school, was killed last Thursday along with her mother in a domestic tragedy. Our hearts go out to Meadow's family and her friends at this difficult time. Meadow was a treasured member of our Mountain View community and her passing is very hard on us all. Our law enforcement partners are continuing to investigate, and at this time, I do not have any further details to share.



Please know that we are here for you and your family. Mountain View High School counselors will be available in the MVHS library tomorrow, Tuesday, August 2, from 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM to assist students and staff members who are in need.



In addition, if you or your child need support and are not available to visit our building during that time, please contact Pathways Hospice at 970-663-3500, as they offer various options for emotional support.



Above all, please know that I am thinking of you and our entire MVHS community. Our team is here for you – please do not hesitate to let us know how we can help.



Sincerely,



Mrs. Jane Harmon, Principal

Mountain View High School

READ MORE: Police: Two people killed in Loveland, 'possible suspect' died from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Erie

Kristi Thompson said she taught Sinner as a freshman.

“I feel like so many kids were just afraid to talk, and everybody had masks on and it was so weird and awkward. And Meadow, being herself and being outspoken and ready to give her opinion at any moment, helped us all as a class kind of come together and get to know each other," Thompson recalled.

Thompson said she could always count on Sinner as a student. She said she learned so much more from Sinner than she could have ever taught her.

“It feels honestly like losing a child. I went through, I'm still going through all of the emotions that grief brings, angry, but mostly I'm just sad that the world is now deprived of what a sweet girl she was," Thompson said through tears. “Someone needs to tell the world how amazing she was. She was so great.”

Sinner was also a member of the Colorado Youth Congress, which released the following statement to Denver7: