Loveland Ski Area employee dies in accident at ski hill; circumstances unknown

Blair Miller
11:15 AM, Dec 29, 2017
GEORGETOWN, Colo. – A Loveland Ski Area employee died in an accident while working Thursday morning, the ski area said Friday.

The ski area said that its ski patrol was in the area when the unknown accident happened around 11 a.m. Thursday and responded immediately. Marketing Director John Sellers said the circumstances of the accident were under investigation.

The name of the employee has not been released, and local law enforcement authorities haven’t yet released further information.

“Loveland Ski Area extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends affected by this tragic event,” Sellers said in a statement to Denver7.

