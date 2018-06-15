Loveland police: Road rage driver runs over man in Walmart parking lot

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police in Loveland are asking for the public’s help identifying a road rage driver who ran over a man in a Walmart parking lot late Sunday night.

On Friday, authorities released surveillance video of the incident that police say originated in Fort Collins. The confrontation took place around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 250 West 65th Street.

The video shows two SUVs pull into the parking lot and the driver and passenger from the victim’s vehicle get out. At that point, the suspect vehicle turns toward the men at a high rate of speed and rams the victims’ SUV, striking the male passenger.

Watch the video below [Warning: Graphic content]:

Police say the man who was struck suffered serious injuries.

The unknown vehicle likely has a broken left rear window as a result of the confrontation, police said. The suspect vehicle left the scene northbound toward Fort Collins.

The Loveland incident occurred four days before a fatal road-rage incident in Westminster. Jeremy John Webster, 23, is accused of a shooting at an office complex parking lot that left a boy dead and injured three others Thursday afternoon.

If you have any information, please call the Loveland tip line at 970-962-2032.