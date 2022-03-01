Loveland police chief accepts new position in Arizona

LOVELAND, Colo. — The beleaguered chief of the Loveland Police Department is moving on.

In a news release issued Monday, the City of Loveland announced Chief Bob Ticer is leaving to Prescott, Arizona after he accepted a position to serve as chief for the Arizona city’s police department.

Ticer has led the Loveland Police Department for six years, but he and his department have been under scrutiny recently after the 2020 violent arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner who has dementia.

The City of Loveland and the LPD are working on transition plans which will include announcing an acting police chief and identifying a third-party recruitment firm to assist with the hiring process to replace Ticer, the city said in the release.

Chief Ticer plans to issue a statement Tuesday.