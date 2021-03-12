Loveland Police arrest man in suspicious death investigation

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Police Department arrested a man in a suspicious death investigation.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, someone called 911 to report the suspicious death at the Gateway Motel at 417 E. Eisenhower Blvd. When officers responded, they found a man dead who appeared to be the victim of a violent act.

Through their investigation the department identified and arrested Dennis Gist, 59, as a suspect. Investigators did not provide further details.

Anyone with information related to the incident can call the Loveland Police Department non-emergency number at (970) 667-2151.

