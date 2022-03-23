Loveland Pass closed for avalanche; second time in 1 week

An avalanche has closed down Loveland Pass, exactly one week after a slide closed the pass for several hours.

Loveland Pass is closed between Interstate 70 and Montezuma Road in Keystone, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The pass also closed on March 16 as search and rescue groups investigated if anybody was caught in an avalanche in the area. Nobody was found and nobody was reported missing following that slide, which occurred on Peak 12479 west of the parking lot at the top of the pass, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The road was closed from 8 a.m. until 1:45 p.m.

