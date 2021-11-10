Loveland opens nightly winter homeless shelter

LOVELAND, Colo. — The City of Loveland has opened its nightly winter shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

Through the community organization 137 Homeless Connection, the shelter officially opened Tuesday night at 137 S. Lincoln St. The city said it anticipates it will remain open every night from 7:15 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. through March 31.

Loveland has been working with partners to offer more consistent support in the winter for people experiencing homelessness, according to Alison Hade, the city’s community partnership administrator. Previously, the winter shelter in Loveland was activated under an emergency weather declaration by the city manager.

The nightly shelter is part of the first phase of Loveland’s winter homeless approach. Phase 2 will include activating an overnight shelter rotation among local churches willing to participate.

“There is certainly a need and we are thankful to have the opportunity to launch this now as we continue to work with local churches to add additional capacity,” Hade said.

