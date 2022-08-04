Loveland mother filed for protection order against suspect at least twice before her death

LOVELAND, Colo. — Lindsay Daum and her teenage daughter, Meadow Sinner, were identified as the two people killed in an act of domestic violence at a Loveland home last Thursday. Since then, the community has been asking how something like this happened.

On Wednesday, the Loveland Police Department released an update detailing certain legal actions that preceded the shooting

The suspect, Javier Acevedo, legally purchased the firearm used in the shooting, a 12 gauge Tokarev Monastor-102 semi-automatic shotgun, on March 16, 2021. On June 18, 2021, a protection order was issued by a Denver County Court against Acevedo, but it was not related to Daum. That order prohibited Acevedo from purchasing or possessing any firearms, and required any already owned to be relinquished.

On Sept. 1, 2021, Daum filed a petition for a civil protection order against Acevedo for herself and three juveniles. On Sept. 28, 2021, the court denied a permanent protection order in the case, meaning the temporary civil protection order was vacated.

On Nov. 4, 2021, the 8th Judicial District requested a Criminal No Contact order against Acevedo regarding two juveniles. That order did not have any requirement for Acevedo to give up any weapons.

In a statement, the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office said they are "not aware of any reports to law enforcement alleging domestic violence between Mr. Acevedo and Ms. Daum. The nature of the criminal charges did not involve allegations of weapons or domestic violence which would have required forfeiture of weapons and we are not aware of any prohibitions on Mr. Acevedo possessing weapons. Had any such reports been made to our office, we would have taken appropriate and immediate action."

On Nov. 10, 2021, a mandatory criminal protection order against Acevedo was issued by a party who was not Daum. This order required Acevedo relinquish his firearms, in addition to wearing an ankle monitor as a condition of bond.

On Jan. 22, 2022, Daum called the Loveland Police Department and reported that Acevedo allegedly violated his restraining order involving her children. Loveland police said there was "no probable cause for any criminal violations."

Then, on June 15, Daum filed for another temporary civil protection order against Acevedo. Daum was the protected party in the order.

Denver7 obtained a copy of that report, in which Daum identified Acevedo as an ex-boyfriend and said he had threatened to kill her. In that order, a box was checked saying Acevedo was not allowed to purchase or possess firearms and must relinquish any he had.

On June 28, the court denied a permanent protection order in the case, vacating the temporary protection order. Daum and Sinner were killed exactly one month later on July 28.

“Protection orders, theoretically, should be a great thing put in place when instances of domestic violence have occurred," said Kari Clark, executive director of Alternatives to Violence in Loveland. “The unfortunate part is, it's a piece of paper, and people can still get a hold of guns... As more details come out about what happened, it will cause more anger and more grief in the community.”

Alternatives to Violence is an agency in northern Colorado that works to provide advocacy, resources and shelter to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. The annual statistics for Alternatives to Violence include an average of 1,500 crisis calls, 150 clients in shelter and 2,800 people who have received some kind of service.

Clark said Colorado law does not require agencies to keep track of their domestic violence arrest rate, which she believes is problematic. She said it makes it difficult to ascertain how many domestic violence reports are made to law enforcement agencies, and the only data available is if there are charges filed of a crime that includes a domestic violence enhancement.

“What's vitally important is for anybody to recommend somebody who has been a victim of domestic violence, or sexual assault, who feels threatened, that they are able to talk to professionals like Alternatives to Violence or other domestic violence agencies to put together a safety plan," Clark said.

On July 14, Loveland police received complaints about illegal activity at Daum's home. The caller said they were a neighbor, but police said it was actually Acevedo.

Just two days before the shooting, police took a call from a concerned citizen who said Acevedo made a statement about "killing his wife." Police said they investigated and found no grounds for criminal violations.

The 2020 Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board found more than 60 people died in fatal domestic violence incidents that year.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.