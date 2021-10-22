Loveland man hits man crossing the street, arrested for DUI

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland man was arrested after hitting a man in an alleged drunk driving crash Thursday.

The Loveland Police Department arrested 25-year-old Andrew Dinkney for driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing into a pedestrian on E. Eisenhower Boulevard.

Dinkney was driving eastbound in the 300 block of E. Eisenhower Boulevard in Loveland when he hit the victim, a 65-year-old Loveland man, who was crossing the street, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies with life-threatening injuries.

Dinkney was taken to the Larimer County Jail. He faces other possible charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

The eastbound lanes of Eisenhower Boulevard were closed for the crash from 4:40 a.m. to 6:20 a.m.

