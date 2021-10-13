Loveland man dies in single-vehicle crash

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 72-year-old Loveland man died in a crash on First Street in Loveland Tuesday.

The Loveland Police Department responded to a crash involving one SUV on First Street just west of Dotsero Drive around 4 p.m.

A witness told investigators a 2019 Chevy Blazer was traveling westbound on First Street when it suddenly veered across the eastbound lanes, crashed through a fence and into two trees.

The man was the only person in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

First Street was closed for more than two hours for the investigation. It is now back open.

An investigation is ongoing.