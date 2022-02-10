Loveland man arrested in connection with November sexual assault while out on bond

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 22-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a Loveland woman, and police are concerned there could be additional victims.

A 24-year-old Loveland woman reported to police she’d been sexually assaulted in her home in November 2021.

Investigators obtained evidence to corroborate the woman’s report and issued a warrant for the arrest of Reed Akeley Charron, 22, of Loveland.

Loveland Police Department

Charron was arrested on Jan. 20. He’s facing charges of sexual assault and third-degree assault, according to the Loveland Police Department.

Charron was also charged with one count of violation of bail bond because he had previously been arrested for an October 2020 sexual assault report out of Fort Collins, and he was out on bond when the assault November Loveland assault occurred, police said.

Loveland detectives are concerned there could be other unreported incidents involving Charron. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Det. Corey Richards with the Loveland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at (970) 962-2274 or by email at Corey.Richards@cityofloveland.org.

Charron is currently being held at the Larimer County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

