Loved ones remember Johnny Hurley during memorial in Olde Town Square

ARVADA, Colo. — A crowd of about 100 people gathered in Olde Town Square on Saturday evening for a memorial honoring he life of Johnny Hurley.

Arvada police called the 40-year-old a hero, saying Hurley saved countless lives when he used his own firearm to stop an active shooter in Olde Town Arvada on Monday.

"I don't really think he knew what kind of mark he was leaving on the world," said Jennifer Masterson, a friend of the Hurley family."I wish he could see all the people that are impacted by him. A lot of people talk about what they would do in that situation, but it's rare that someone actually has the fortitude to actually do something about it."

Loved ones say Hurley had that rare quality and tragically, it cost him his life. On Friday, Arvada police confirmed that the tense moments during Monday's shooting turned into tragic mishap — arriving officers saw Hurley with the shooter's gun and fired, killing Hurley.

Those who didn't know Hurley told Denver7, they're in awe of his bravery.

"He's an incredible brave, brave soul. I wish I could've known him," said Georgina Miller, a visitor from Florida. "He's a huge hero, a special kind."

Flyers handed out during the memorial had a description of Johnny that said, "Johnny was so many things to all of us: a good friend, a leader, an activist, a musician, an organizer, a lover of freedom, and someone who wanted to help and educate everyone, in spite of the consequences, living what he thought, walking his talk."

Organizers of the event told Denver7 they would like to see a permanent remembrance of Hurley in Olde Town Square, they added that those conversations with the City of Arvada are preliminary and ongoing.

