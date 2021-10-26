Lost hiker on Mount Elbert ignores calls from Lake County Search and Rescue

DENVER — Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) are reminding those venturing into the high country to answer their phone if they ever become lost.

The reminder comes after a lost hiker on Mount Elbert ignored several phone calls from search and rescue team members because they did not recognize the number.

The hiker started on the south trailhead the morning of Oct. 18 but did not return home on time, according to LCSAR.

A call was made to report the overdue hiker and crews began searching the area that evening and made several phone calls to the person’s phone, but it went unanswered.

The hiker told authorities they had lost the trail around nightfall and spent the night searching for the trail. The person found their car the next morning and returned home.

The hiker said they had no idea that crews were looking for them and ignored multiple phone calls from search and rescue crews because they didn’t recognize the number.

LCSAR is asking those who may find themselves in a similar situation to answer their phones if they start to get repeated calls from an unknown number.

It's not clear why the person, if they had a working cell phone, did not call authorities for help.

