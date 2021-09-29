'Looks can be deceiving': Sheriff's office warns that despite rains, Ptarmigan Fire remains active

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — Even though the Ptarmigan Fire barely grew overnight, rain over the Silverthorne area did not keep the fire from staying active, fire officials said Wednesday morning.

"Looks can be deceiving," the Summit County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning. "Although cold, wet weather has arrived and the fire doesn’t look the same as it did in previous days, it is still an active fire with little containment at this time."

The fire, which sparked Monday afternoon, is estimated at 85 to 100 acres with 0% containment. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In an 11 a.m. update, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said he woke up and looked in the direction of Ptarmigan Peak and couldn't see the fire, but he said this doesn't mean the fire is out. Crews on the ground say it remains active, he said.

More than 500 homes are under evacuation or pre-evacuation notice:



Evacuation: Upper Angler Mountain Upper and lower Hamilton Creek neighborhoods

Pre-evacuation: County Road 2020 East and uphill of County Road 2020 North of County Road 2021, including Daley Ranch Fly Line Drive Bald Eagle Road South 40 neighborhood



Summit County

FitzSimons said he doesn't expect resident to be able to return to their homes permanently for at least the next 48 hours. That will depend on fire behavior and the weather, he said.

Click here for a larger version of the above map.

Community meetings are planned for 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Silverthorne Town Hall, located at 601 Center Circle, and on the Summit County Facebook page.

On Wednesday, fire crews will continue their focus on structure protection and creating fireline where it is safe to do so. The area around the fire contains many standing dead trees, which can be hazardous for crews to work around.

Stephanie Butzer/Denver7 An area of the Ptarmigan Trail from 2020 that is currently within fire boundaries.

A mix of rain and snow is expected over the Silverthorne area on Wednesday. Air operations will also continue today, weather permitting. Do not fly drones in the area as it interferes with aerial firefighting.

Click here to sign up for emergency alerts in Summit County. A public hotline is set up: 970-668-9700.

A joint fire command including Summit Fire & EMS, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service is managing the fire.

The social media accounts and websites for Summit County, Summit County Sheriff's Office, Summit Fire & EMS, the Town of Silverthorne and the U.S. Forest Service will also post updates.

Recreational access to Ptarmigan Peak and Angler Mountain are closed.

Summit Middle School and Silverthorne Elementary School are operating normally.