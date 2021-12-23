Looking to celebrate the holidays in the mountains? Colorado Ski Country has a list of events

Colorado's ski areas have planned a dozen or so events to welcome visitors to celebrate the holidays and new year.
On Wednesday, Colorado Ski Country released the list of activities for both adults and families.
As always, check road conditions and the weather forecast before heading out the door. And make sure to have your mask handy. Click here for COVID-19 protocols for each ski area.
- Copper Mountain: Christmas Eve at Copper will kick off with a DJ and fireworks at Eagle’s Landing in Copper’s Center Village, along with a food and coat drive benefiting the Family & Intercultural Resource Center. If you donate, you will receive free Copper and Subaru swag as a thank you. On New Year’s Eve, Copper will host live music, a torchlight parade, and a fireworks show over the halfpipe in Center Village.
- Eldora: Santa will hit the slopes until Friday. Find him in the base area from 8:30-10 a.m. and on the mountain from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. He’ll have treats to share with children. Eldora will also continue its live music series on Dec. 26, 31, and New Year’s Day.
- Granby Ranch: Stop by the mountain to watch the U.S. Olympic Moguls Team train for the Olympics, and join in for their Olympic send off party Dec. 31. Tom Kelly, former EVP of communications for the US Ski & Snowboard Team, will do live interviews with the team. Starting in the early evening on Jan. 3, Granby Ranch will show a children’s LED light ski parade and a torchlight demo by the Granby Ranch Ski & Ride School, along with live music at the base area with the best of 80s and 90s rock from FinalEyes, culminating in a fireworks show at the base area.
- Howelsen Hill: Howelsen Hill will host Ski Free Sundays during the holidays and throughout the season.
- Loveland: Ski with Santa, Dec. 24 and 25. Not only will he cruise the slopes, but he'll visit the Ski & Ride School and Loveland Valley as he spreads holiday cheer and poses for photos.
- Monarch Mountain: Guests can partake in Santa's Christmas Eve Ski and Snowboard Parade. Children can meet Santa at the top of the Caterpillar lift at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Santa will lead the parade down to the lodge and all participants will receive a candy cane at the end of the parade. No sign up is necessary but all participants will need a season pass or lift ticket to access the Caterpillar surface lift, have their own equipment and be able to ski and board on green runs, stop, and turn to the right and left. Image Makers photographers will be at the top of the Caterpillar taking pictures of Santa and children.
- Powderhorn: Powderhorn will host their annual Torchlight Parade, Children’s Torchlight Parade, and New Years Eve celebration starting at 5 p.m. The event is open to the public and free. Children’s Torchlight Parade registration will open at noon at guest services. Limited spaces are available and sign-ups are on a first come, first serve basis. The Children’s Parade will start at 5 p.m., followed by the annual Torchlight Parade at 5:45 p.m. and the grand finale fireworks at 6:30 p.m.
- Purgatory: The Fireworks and Torchlight Parade is scheduled for Dec. 31. Head out to The Beach at 6 p.m. and join us for our favorite holiday tradition. Watch as patrollers and ski school instructors traverse their way down the mountain, lighting up the slopes with torchlights. When the parade arrives at the base area, enjoy a New Year’s Eve fireworks show.
- Steamboat: Kick off the new year with a Light Up Snow Cat parade featuring Steamboat Snow Sports Instructors performing synchronized skiing illuminated only by light of torches on New Year's Eve. At the conclusion of the parade, fireworks will light up the sky over the resort to ring in 2022.
- Telluride: Telluride will host a Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade from 6:30-7 p.m. You can watch as Telluride Ski & Snowboard School instructors meander down the mountain with torches to light up the mountainside. The parade will be visible from the Town of Telluride only.
- Winter Park: Winter Park’s most beloved holiday tradition is back: the Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade. Join for an evening filled with holiday cheer, from photos with Santa to caroling throughout the village. Stay warm by the bonfire while enjoying the firework display and torchlight parade illuminating the night sky. Winter Park guests will also be able to get a free printed photo with Santa at the Village Gazebo from 1-4 p.m. This year's event will take place on Larry Sale. Red Chair plaza and the base area in front of Larry Sale will be the best viewing areas.