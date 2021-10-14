Looking for a job? These companies are hiring or holding job fairs right now in Colorado

DENVER – If you’re hurting for some cash, you don’t have to look very far. Despite the U.S. only adding 194,000 jobs in September – falling below expectations – many businesses and companies across the country, including here in Colorado, are on a hiring spree.

Here are just 10 companies with locations in the Denver metro area which are offering new employment opportunities for those either looking to return to the workforce or those looking for a side gig to make ends meet.

1. Love the high country? Colorado’s mountain towns are looking for workers

113 employers seeking to fill 8,038 open positions

The Colorado Workforce Centers is hosting a virtual Mountain Town Winter Job Fair this Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. as our state’s mountain towns continue their economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

People looking for jobs will be able to connect with employers in tourism-related industries as employers from each major ski community will be represented offering a variety of full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions ahead of the winter recreation season.

Those interested are encouraged to upload their résumés to Connecting Colorado when creating their profiles. Please note: Résumés must be uploaded in .pdf format.

Officials from the Colorado Rural Workforce Consortium, Boulder Workforce Center, Jefferson County/Tri-CO Workforce Center, and the Colorado Association of Ski Towns will be at Thursday’s job fair.

Register for this virtual job fair here.

2. Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s hiring in the Denver area

Part-time & full-time positions across various departments

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is gearing up for the holiday season across the country and is hiring 117 positions in several retail departments in the Denver area. Friendly people who want to share their love for the outdoors are strongly encouraged to apply in advance by clicking here.

Benefits include competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay; health, dental, and life insurance programs; and merchandise discounts up to 45% off.

The job fair is taking place Thursday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to. 7 p.m. at the following locations: Bass Pro Shops – Denver, located at 7970 Northfield Boulevard.

Cabela’s – Thornton, located at 14050 Lincoln Street

Cabela’s – Lone Tree, located at 10670 Cabela Drive

3. King Soopers/City Market hiring for the holidays and beyond

Hourly and salaried positions in several departments

King Soopers and City Market are looking to hire more than 1,900 associates in both hourly and salaried roles in retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, department leader and pharmacy and healthcare roles.

The grocer is hosting in-person hiring events at every location across the state on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 2-6 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 15 from 2-6 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 16 from noon-3 p.m. These events will consist of manned hiring tables where interviews will be offered on the spot and new hires can start their careers in as little as three days.

Benefits include competitive pay and benefits, flexible schedules, resources, training continued education and tuition reimbursement, perks and discounts.

To preview all available positions, click here.

4. Nordstrom hiring in Denver

Seasonal and regular positions

Nordstrom is hiring for season and regular positions at its Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in Denver along with remote customer care positions.

Benefits include medical coverage, an employer-matched retirement plan, up to $650 in incentive pay, and overnight store employees receiving premium pay. The clothing store also offers a merchandise discount of 20%.

The company will be hosting hiring events on Friday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find all available positions here.

5. Allied Universal hiring the Denver metro area

Security positions, including full-time positions

Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is seeking to hire 500+ security professionals in the Denver metro area.

The company is hosting virtual interviews which you can apply for here.

Full-time position benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more.

Comprehensive job listings are available here.

6. ArcBest hiring in Denver for several part-time and full-time positions

Full-time and part-time positions

ArcBest, a leader in supply chain logistics and its less-than-truckload ABF Freight, will host a two-day hiring event Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 in Denver.

ABF Freight is seeking candidates for full-time and part-time Class A CDL city drivers, full-time road drivers, full-time forklift operators/driver trainees and part-time forklift operators.

ABF is offering signing bonuses of $12,000 for full-time city drivers and road drivers and $7,000 for full-time forklift operators/driver trainees, available on the first day of employment. Driver and driver trainee candidates should be at least 21 years old, and dock worker candidates should be at least 18 years old.

Benefits include medical, dental and vision coverage with no employee-paid premium and are covered by a pension plan at no expense to the employee.

Interested candidates are asked to show up to ArcBest’s Denver Service Center, located at 5871 North Broadway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. At the event, candidates can expect assistance with job applications, interviews with ABF recruiters, and potential job offers made that day.

7. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is hiring

Several positions ranging from $36,000 - $98,000

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is hiring for several positions in Arapahoe, Douglas and Elbert counties.

The DA’s office offers a “generous benefits package” including but not limited to medical, dental, vision, 401k employer-matched contributions, paid holidays, and paid time off.

The 18th Judicial DA’s Office also provides career advancement opportunities, trainings/continuing education, and public service loan forgiveness opportunities for those who qualify.

Learn more about each currently open position and apply here.

8. Sprouts hiring at new Denver store

Part-time and full-time positions available

Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new location in Denver in early December and to celebrate the occasion, the grocer is hiring 90 positions including:

Department managers, assistant department managers and clerks (produce, vitamins and body care, meat and seafood, deli, grocery, bakery and more); cashiers, courtesy clerks, backup receiver, administrative coordinator and scan coordinator.

Benefits include competitive pay, team member discounts, a fun and rewarding culture, and numerous career advancement opportunities.

The grocer will host a virtual hiring event for the store on Wednesday, Oct. 27 and Thursday, Oct. 28. To learn more about open positions or team member benefits, click here.

9. Bubba’s 33 hosting hiring event in Aurora

Part-time and full-time positions available

Bubba’s 33, which serves made-from-scratch stone-baked pizza, bold burgers, fresh wings, hand-breaded tenders, lasagna, marinated ribeye, and ice-cold beer, is conducting in-person interviews for part-time and full-time positions in Aurora on Oct. 25.

Benefits include competitive pay, based on experience and a new tuition reimbursement program for team members interested in pursuing a college degree.

Interviews can be scheduled online by clicking here.

10. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Volunteer ushers

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is recruiting more than 220 volunteers to serve as ushers for its locally produced Theatre Company, Cabaret and Off-Center productions. Those who love theater and engaging with the public are encouraged to apply.

Requirements: Be 18+, show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, be able to stand for a minimum of one hour, navigate stairs and lift a box of programs, and provide and wear basic uniform essentials and a mask as detailed online.

Perks include complementary tickets to Theatre Company productions, occasional complimentary ticket offers to Broadway and Cabaret shows, offers to Off-Center experiences, 20% discount on DCPA Education classes, and a parking stipend.

Training sessions are now underway. Those interested in applying should visit the DCPA website here.