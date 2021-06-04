Longtime suspect charged with murder in 2018 disappearance of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia in Longmont

DENVER – The man Longmont police named as a suspect nearly three years ago in the March 2018 disappearance of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia has been charged with her kidnapping and murder, according to court documents.

Juan Jose Figueroa, 32, faces counts of first-degree murder after deliberation, felony murder and second-degree kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of the young mother of three early in the morning of March 18 in the parking of 3’s Bar in Longmont. She was last seen by her cousin and an acquaintance around 2:30 a.m. on March 18, 2018.

Figueroa was indicted by a grand jury that was empaneled on 6 of this year and has been working on the case ever since, said District Attorney Michael Dougherty at a noon news conference in which he announced the indictment of Figueroa.

The indictment and probable cause statement provided by the district attorney’s office say Figueroa knowingly kidnapped and killed Gutierrez-Garcia and that the two had been inside the same nearby bar at one point in the night and in the same area when she was last seen.

Colorado Department of Corrections Juan Jose Figueroa is seen in this Colorado Department of Corrections Booking photo.

Further, the documents show, Figueroa’s truck was seen driving on Longs Peak Ave just after 3 a.m. and Gutierrez-Garcia’s phone was traveling on the same path. Dispatch received a 911 hang-up call from her phone at 3:07 a.m., but called back twice and got no answer. It went off the network three minutes later near 3rd Ave. and Vivian Street in Longmont.

Officials have said for years they believe Gutierrez-Garcia is dead despite her body never having been found. Longmont police named Figueroa as a suspect in her disappearance after he was arrested in a separate sex assault and strangulation case stemming from an incident in November 2017 also near a Longmont bar.

He fled to Texas and then Mexico after he was named as a suspect, according to the court documents and “stated he was in trouble.” But he was arrested on a warrant in the 2017 incident. When he was told the warrant was on a sex assault charge, Figueroa reportedly responded, “That’s the only warrant? That’s it? …Just Sex Assault? …Sweet (claps) let’s get this over and done with so I can get my bond, get it posted.”

A forensic search of Figueroa’s truck by the Colorado Bureau of Investigations found DNA consistent with Gutierrez-Garcia inside that was believed to be hers, the documents state. He also allegedly admitted to a fellow cellmate that he had admitted to strangling Gutierrez-Garcia and disposing of her body before going to his sister’s house around 8 a.m. on March 18. He said she had called him a “weirdo” and that he punched and strangled her before killing her, according to the documents.

Police also learned from the cellmate that her body was “in an area not accessible to the public” and were able to get a court order to tap his phone in prison.

“During the recording, Figueroa could be heard talking about how he had burned his clothing and extensively cleaned his truck in order to avoid detection,” the court documents state. “A witness before the Grand Jury testified that Figueroa started a fire or stood next to a fire in [redacted] fireplace in the days after Gutierrez-Garcia went missing. Figueroa also stated that he had buried the body and that the only way anyone would find it is if police inserted a probe into his brain.”

Figueroa was convicted of multiple sex assault counts, attempted murder, first-degree assault and other charges in 2019 after his arrest in the separate 2017 case.

The court documents released Friday in the Gutierrez-Garcia case say Figueroa also met the 2017 victim at a bar, took her back to his apartment and strangled and sexually assaulted her before she was able to escape.

The Colorado Department of Corrections database shows Figueroa is serving 48 years to life in prison on the sex assault counts and more prison time for the other counts at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex.

Longmont’s deputy police chief said in 2018 that investigators had information that Gutierrez-Garcia’s remains may be between Longmont and Rollins Pass.

"There's hundreds of miles of dirt roads up there," he said. "Four-wheel drive trails. So if you live in Boulder County, if you're hiking in Boulder County and taking a day trip, find an isolated road somewhere and walk the ditch for us."

A year after Gutierrez-Garcia went missing, a bench was installed honoring her memory in Thompson Park.

Her family members are expected to be present at the district attorney’s news conference Friday.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

