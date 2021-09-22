Longmont woman seeks answers in husband's disappearance

LONGMONT, Colo. — A Longmont woman is searching for answers after her husband left on a bike ride and never returned home.

"I just need answers, we need to find him, find out what happened to him. People just don't disappear," Bobbie Lee said.

Bobbie Lee's husband, Saza Lee, hasn't been seen since Sept. 10. Bobbie Lee says he came back from work and planned to go on a bike ride from the area of Main Street and Mountain View Avenue in Longmont heading west on the bike trail to Kanemoto Park.

"He left about 8 p.m. to go on his bike ride. The last text message I got from him was 8:13 p.m., and he was supposed to be home around 10 to 10:30 p.m. and he never came home," Bobbie Lee said. "I just texted him and told him that I was going to Loveland and I'd be back and he said, 'OK, baby. I love you.'"

The Longmont Police Department said they don't believe Saza Lee is the victim of a random crime. Officers said his last cell phone activity was along the bike path near the park.

Saza Lee was the executive director of Life Care Centers of America. Bobbie Lee said the role prompted their move to Colorado and the couple, together in their second marriage, enjoyed the proximity to loved ones in neighboring states.

Now, Bobbie Lee is preparing to move to a new home while organizing searches to locate her husband. She explained that her husband provided their primary income, and she can no longer afford her current home.

"I just want him to come home. I love him, and I hope he's not hurt." she said through tears.

Anyone with information about Saza Lee's disappearance is asked to contact the Detective Piotrowski at (303) 774-4478 and reference Longmont police case no. 21-7454.

