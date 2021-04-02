Longmont teen dies in crash involving semi on CO 66

LONGMONT, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy from Longmont died after a crash involving a semi-truck on Colorado 66 Wednesday night, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.

The teen was driving a Hyundai Elantra heading eastbound on Colorado 66 near Pace Street when he entered into oncoming traffic to pass another vehicle and hit the westbound semi head-on just after 7:30 p.m. The Elantra then went down an embankment.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt, investigators said. The identity of the teen has not been released.

The semi driver, a 60-year-old man from Imperial, Nebraska, was not injured.

Excessive speed on the part of the teen is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash, according to CSP.

The crash caused an oil spill, according to Colorado Department of Transportation, closing the road until 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

