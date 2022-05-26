Longmont police searching for man wanted on 9 felony charges, including human trafficking

LONGMONT, Colo. — Police in Longmont are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted on multiple felony charges, including human trafficking and sexual assault of a child.

The Longmont Police Department said Andrew Sebastian Rosa, 34, is wanted on felony charges of human trafficking, soliciting child prostitution, sexual assault of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, and procurement of a child, among other charges. In total, he faces nine counts.

Police said there is a nationwide extradition for Rosa.

Rosa is described as a white man standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Police said he was last seen driving a blue Jeep Compass with Colorado license plates CRY-328.

Anybody with information on his current location is asked to call the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at 303-651-8501.