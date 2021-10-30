Longmont man accused of causing deadly crash charged with murder

LONGMONT, Colo. — The Longmont man accused of taking off from police during a traffic stop and then causing a deadly crash has been released from the hospital and officially charged.

The Longmont Police Department confirmed James Michael Kramer, 37, was arrested. He faces nearly a dozen charges, including:

First-degree murder Vehicular homicide Vehicular eluding Aggravated motor vehicle theft Vehicular assault Second-degree assault Third-degree assault Third-degree assault Driving a vehicle without a license Reckless driving Failure to obey traffic control signal

The charges stem from what began as a traffic stop when Longmont police officers ran the plate of a white 2014 Toyota Tacoma and discovered it was reported stolen. The officers attempted to pull the driver over, but he took off from the scene, according to police.

Longmont Deputy Chief Jeff Satur said officers began following him, but quickly disengaged from the pursuit.

At 10:48 a.m. a crash occurred at the intersection of 9th Avenue and Pace Street involving the suspected stolen pickup. The pickup t-boned a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with a 93-year-old driver at a high rate of speed, according to Satur. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Santa Fe also hit a 2016 Subaru Impreza, a ride-share, that was heading northbound. The 63-year-old male ride-share driver and a 19-year-old female passenger in the Impreza were injured, Satur said.

Kramer and a 36-year-old female passenger were also injured.

The 93-year-old man killed has not been identified.

Kramer also had 10 additional outstanding warrants for his arrest. He’s currently at the Boulder County Jail awaiting arraignment.

