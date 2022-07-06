Watch Now
Longmont authorities searching for missing siblings last seen Tuesday

Posted at 3:22 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 17:22:17-04

LONGMONT, Colo. — Longmont authorities are asking for the public's help in locating missing siblings.

Nathan, 12, and Angelina, 13, were last seen around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at their home in the area of 9th and Pace.

Nathan is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 100 pounds with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.

Angelina is 4 feet 11 inches tall and 100 pounds with a slim build. She has black hair and brown eyes. She also has a nose piercing and a scar on the back of her right thigh. She was last seen wearing a crop top and gray shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Longmont Emergency Communications Center (LECC) at 303-651-8501.

