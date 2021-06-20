Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Long lines revive push for new system at Utah national park

items.[0].image.alt
Lindsay Whitehurst/AP
FILE - Delicate Arch is seen at Arches National Park on April 25, 2021, near Moab, Utah. Record visitation and long lines at Arches National Park in Utah are reviving a push for a reservation system. KUER reports Arches is on track to have its busiest year ever, and that increase in visitation has caused the park to close its gates over 80 times so far in 2021. (AP Photo/Lindsay Whitehurst, File)
Exchange Arches Reservations
Posted at 11:00 AM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 13:00:21-04

MOAB, Utah (AP) — Record visitation and long lines at Arches National Park in Utah are reviving a push for a reservation system.

KUER reports Arches is on track to have its busiest year ever, and that increase in visitation has caused the park to close its gates over 80 times so far in 2021.

Other parks like Rocky Mountain in Colorado and Yosemite in California implemented reservation systems last year due to the pandemic and brought them back last summer.

Moab and Grand County officials say a similar system could help alleviate congestion and protect Arches. But efforts to implement a timed-entry system there have failed in the past.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku