Colorado town raises money to donate 150 bikes, scooters and skateboards to children

LOG LANE VILLAGE, Colo. — The town of Log Lane Village in Morgan County raised money to purchase bikes, scooters and skateboards. The equipment was given away to children in the town during an event Sunday.

Luis Pena couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw a long line of new bikes, one of them with his name on it.

"I was very excited because I haven't had a bike in ages and this new bike makes me feel better, because now I can get to the places," said Pena.

Pena's mother, Kayla Krehmeyer, signed up all her four children to receive a new bike after the mayor of Log Lane Village raised money to make it possible.

"It's a good feeling because it's more like family. So, it's like it's a home you don't want to leave. It just makes you want to stick around," said Krehmeyer.

Mayor Robin Mastin said they were able to raise $9,500 and buy 150 bikes, scooters and skateboards in total.

"Our marijuana shops help us a lot, and we have four in town and then just there are other companies, other people. We actually sold breakfast burritos for 4/20 and that was a huge hit, and then we had a huge bake sale," said Mastin.

The goal was to get kids in town outdoors and active and for some, being able to ride a bike for the first time.

"We had one little girl that had never written a bike before, and she literally took out the other bikes that we have lined up," said Mastin.

Although its not uncommon for the town to do these acts of kindness, it is worth it every time.

"Oh, it's all about the kids, everything is about the kids now they’re our future," said Mastin.