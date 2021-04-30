Local, federal law enforcement offering $10K reward in suspected church arson in Fruita

DENVER – Local and federal law enforcement officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for setting fire to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fruita earlier this week.

The fire, which officials believe was intentionally set, happened early Monday morning. KJCT in Grand Junction reported that the church was deemed a total loss following the suspected arson.

On Friday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Fruita police and the Lower Valley Fire District announced the reward. People can email the ATF tips by clicking here or visiting the bureau’s website. People can also send tips to the FBI by clicking here.

People can also call the Fruita Police Department at 970-242-6707 or Crime Stoppers at 970-241-7867 to report information about the suspected arson.

