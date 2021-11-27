Local businesses along Colfax Avenue hoping to draw customers for Small Business Saturday

Local shops along Colfax Avenue aren't competing against the business next door this year; they're teaming up with them.

"The last year has been challenging for sure," said Sarah Tischler, onwer of Studio Colfax.

Art, stones, vintage items, paintings and fine one-of-a-kind crafts are displayed across Tischler's store. She hopes there's still some big shopping left for Small Business Saturday, following a Black Friday frenzy that saw less volume this year.

Tischler's store has been around for seven years now, but keeping it afloat was tested throughout the pandemic.

"It's because of our community that we're still here," Tischler said.

In that community, the Colfax Avenue Business Improvement District supports businesses like Tischler's.

"We really just want to keep that fabric of the community alive," BID spokeswoman Michelle Valeri said.

The district is making it easy on businesses and shoppers alike with the "Bag of Colfax."

"It's a mystery gift bag full of products from local businesses all up and down the Colfax corridor," Valeri said.

Surprise items from 11 small businesses are in those bags, including items from Studio Colfax and 303 Boards.

For $60, you'll get five to seven products.

One purchase can help these small businesses keep their doors open.