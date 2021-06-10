Littleton woman sues trooper who was later fired following unrelated menacing incident

DENVER -- A Littleton woman has filed a federal lawsuit against former State Trooper Wesley Dakan, alleging he threw her to the ground and broke her wrist during an alleged fender-bender investigation.

Dakan is the same Trooper who was recently fired for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver, while in his personal car off-duty.

Dash cam video shows Dakan chasing after Michelle Principe during his investigation of the alleged fender-bender, on private property, back in November of 2018.

Josiah Shaw called police to report an incident in the parking lot at 7345 S. Pierce Street in unincorporated Jefferson County.

Shaw said someone with a trailer hitch had backed into his girlfriend's car and left a golf ball sized dent in the bumper.

The dent, if there ever was one, apparently popped out the following day with the change in weather.

"The evidence showed there actually was no bending of any fenders," said Principe's attorney, Birk Baumgartner.

The lawsuit alleges that Dakan lied about the damage, saying he saw black paint on the trailer hitch, though he had written up that the vehicle involved was white.

He issued Principe a citation for backing up unsafely.

She was furious.

Principe's voice can be heard in the dash cam video saying, "I didn't hit anybody."

She cussed at the trooper.

"My client, Michelle Principe, was upset because there was no damage whatsoever," Baumgartner said. "The trooper kept her for a very long time, 30 minutes or so. She wanted to go to bed. She had to go to work the next morning, so she became frustrated and disrespected him.

"I think he disrespected her too," Baumgartner added.

He said the trooper kept his client for a very long time, 30 minutes or so, and that she told him she wanted to go home to rest because she had to work the next morning.

He said at one point, Principe walked over to the trooper's car, knocked on the window and said she's not going to wait anymore, then turned around and walked back to her car.

"Trooper Dakan saw her come up from her car and walk back to her car," the attorney said. "He jumped out of his car, aggressively, grabbed her from behind and threw her on the ground, breaking her wrist."

The take-down was caught on the dash cam of the trooper's patrol car.

Baumgartner said there was no reason for Dakan's actions.

"There's no law enforcement reason to do that," he said. "(Dakan) was simply angry that she disrespected him, and in response, he attacked her."

Photos included in the lawsuit show bruises on Principe's right arm.

Via Federal Lawsuit filed in US District Court - Colorado

According to the lawsuit, Principe "was forced to undergo intensive surgery that has required significant amounts of continuous physical therapy, perpetual pain, and scarring."

Denver7 learned earlier this week that Dakan was recently fired for his alleged involvement in a separate menacing incident with another driver, at West 10th and Sheridan.

A Denver Police Department Crime Alert indicated that a driver, later identified as Dakan, apparently pointed a gun at another driver, while off-duty in April.

Dakan was charged with two counts of felony menacing in that case.

Baumgartner said he sees a pattern.

"The Attorney General's office has known about this for a long time," he said. "What happened with the two felonies that Trooper Dakan has right now could have been avoided, if the Attorney General's office had not been hiding the misconduct of this bad officer."

The AG's office is not commenting about the lawsuit.

A spokesman said, "this is still an active case."

In his legal reply to the lawsuit, Dakan's Attorney, Dmitry Vilner, asked that the lawsuit be dismissed.

Baumgartner said Principe's lawsuit alleges Wrongful Arrest, and Malicious Prosecution.

"The Wrongful Arrest stems from the fact that Michelle did not break any laws. It's not illegal to tap on someone's car, unless you do damage to the car," he said. "It is not illegal to tell an officer that you're running out of patience with them. She did not resist arrest. She did not obstruct justice."

He said all the charges against his client were dismissed.

Baumgartner said the malicious prosecution stems from the fact that officer Dakan falsified his police report.

"Among other total lies that you can see very clearly in this video, he stated that Michelle ran away from him and that's why he had to jump out of his car and grab her. She doesn't run," he said. "She's simply walking calmly back to her car after she's insulted him."

"This is America," he added, "and disrespecting a police officer doesn't mean that they can grab you and beat you up and make false charges against you. That's what happens in Russia, not America."