Littleton police seeking 2 suspects accused of shooting woman during robbery

LITTLETON, Colo. — Littleton police are searching for two suspects who allegedly shot a woman during a robbery Sunday evening.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers with the Littleton Police Department responded to the Big Dry Creek Trail in Progress Park after receiving a report of a woman who had been shot during a robbery.



Once officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman, who had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. She was transported to a local hospital.

Based on their investigation, Littleton police said they believe two suspects were involved in this shooting.

Police said one is a Hispanic male in his mid-teens. He is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and has a thin build. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing blue jeans, a gray T-shirt and had a bowl cut. The second suspect was a Hispanic female, also in her mid-teens. She was wearing a black T-shirt.

Police are actively searching for these two suspects.

It's not clear what the suspects stole.

Anybody with information on this crime is asked to call the Littleton Police Department at 303-794-1551.