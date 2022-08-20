Littleton police searching for missing 70-year-old man

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Littleton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 70-year-old man.

Daniel Webster left his care facility around 5 p.m. Friday.

Webster is 6 feet tall with short gray hair and a full gray beard. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray t-shirt.

Police say Webster does not have access to a phone or vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 303-795-1151.